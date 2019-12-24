Kofi Kingston is the first, and so far the only, member of The New Day to win a WWE World Championship. The group has won seven tag team championships, including being the current SmackDown Tag Champions, but no one else has even come close to hoisting a world title.

Kingston believes that will change in short order and he talked about Big E having the ability to be a main eventer in an interview with CBS Sports.

"I think that when you talk to E, he's very modest about it," Kingston said. "He says he just shows up to work and does what he's supposed to do. I think we all know, and we wouldn't be having this conversation if we didn't know E's potential to be able to carry the load. He's phenomenal on the mic, he's funny, he can be intense, he's well-spoken. He's just an all-around good dude.

"I think it's just a matter of time. When the time is right, he will definitely be somebody that can take the bull by the horns and lead the charge."

Big E did win the NXT Championship and has also won the Intercontinental Title but has never even received a WWE World Title match. Kingston says that is more about a lack of opportunity rather than a lack of ability and he also says that he an Xavier Woods will be right by Big E's side just as they were by his side with his WWE Championship reign.

"We'll see, we'll see what happens as time goes on but, yeah, E is definitely a guy that is more than capable of being the face of the company and lead," Kingston said. "Myself and Woods will be right there beside him, supporting him the whole time and holding him up. That has always been the philosophy of our group -- always to push our brothers to the top. We'll see what happens, we never know. When it happened to me, it wasn't supposed to. Who knows? We'll see."