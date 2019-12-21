As noted earlier, WWE Producer Jason Jordan and his wife April Elizabeth are expecting a baby girl.

Kurt Angle commented on the news this afternoon with a joke about being proud to be a grandfather. He also asked Jordan if he would name her after him and gave the suggestion of Kurtina.

Angle's full tweet, "Congrats to my 1st son @JasonJordanJJ on the great news that he and his wife are having a baby girl. No offense, but I hope she looks like her mom, and not like us. ??Are you going to name her after me? Kurtina? Just a suggestion. Regardless,''m proud to be an expecting grandpa."

It was the RAW episode of July 17, 2017, when it was revealed that Jason Jordan was Kurt Angle's "long-lost" son.

Below you can read Angle's tweet: