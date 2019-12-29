- Above is the latest from Matt Hardy's Free the Delete series. In the sixth episode, "Woken" Matt battles Ryzin at the Hardy Compound.

- Below is WWE Day Of: Mexico City, featuring Andrade, Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio, and Humberto Carrillo. The WWE live event took place earlier this month, you can check out results from the show here.

- In the video below, Lacey Evans (and her daughter) sang "Blue" by Patsy Cline while Elias played the guitar.