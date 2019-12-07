Lars Sullivan underwent knee surgery back in June of this year and was expected to be out for six to nine months. Sullivan attempted to work through the injury, but ultimately it worsened and he was forced to go on the shelf for awhile. The injury was reportedly described as a "fluke."

After a delayed start on the main roster, due to anxiety issues stemming from controversial comments Sullivan had previously made, Sullivan debuted on the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of RAW, attacking WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Below is video of the WWE Superstar training for his eventual return.