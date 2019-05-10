As previously reported, WWE Superstar Dylan Miley, a.k.a. Lars Sullivan, has been under fire for some misogynistic and bigoted comments that he made years ago on a Bodybuilding.com message board.

While the comments had been making the rounds for some time, they came back under scrutiny this week after Big E responded to a social media post regarding them, tweeting, "Many are aware. If true, he has to bear the albatross of being a bigot & working in a company that is now filled with minorities."

We were issued this response from Sullivan:

"There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended."

Sullivan is currently working SmackDown live events on the WWE tour of Europe. He appeared at a live event earlier this evening in Dublin and interfered in two matches, including one involving WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Full results from tonight's WWE live event in Dublin are here.