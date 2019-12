As reported earlier today, Luke Harper has been released from WWE. Harper had requested his release from WWE back in April.

Since the news, ROH star Marty Scurll posted a photo with Luke Harper and teased about Harper joining his stable, Villain Enterprises.

Scurll wrote on Instagram, "Villain Enterprises ?! #villain."

Several of the replies to the photo were "Yes Please."

The members of the ROH stable consist of Scurll, Flip Gordon, PCO, and Brody King.

Below you can see the photo: