- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at referee Jessika Carr and her recent WWE NXT farewell. Carr made her official main roster debut as a full-time referee on last Friday's SmackDown. The video also features footage from Carr's referee tryout on March 15, 2017, and includes PC Coach Matt Bloom, PC Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato, referee Drake Wuertz, referee Darryl Sharma, and referee DA Brewer.

- WWE stock was down 1.64% today, closing at $61.66 per share. Today's high was $63.01 and the low was $61.45.

- As noted earlier at this link, Matt Hardy posted another cryptic tweet following this week's RAW loss to Drew McIntyre, which came one week after he lost to Buddy Murphy for his ring return.

Hardy made another tweet this afternoon and commented on why he returned to WWE, and how he feels now.

He wrote, "I needed to return to @WWE to finish in the right way. I didn't want 2010 to be my finale. I returned in the most EPIC way & repaid my debt. I waved the #WWE flag with pride & worked hard to be a model employee. My conscience is clear & I am at peace."

Matt also responded to a tweet from Busted Open's Dave LaGreca, which said he deserves better than what he got on RAW.

Matt wrote back, "Thank you, my friend. We will get there. I always overcome & defy the odds, it's what I do.. WHO I AM."

Matt's WWE contract is reportedly expiring in February 2020, but there's been no word yet on if he will re-sign with the company. It's been reported that the two sides have been in recent contract talks.

You can see Matt's related tweets below:

Thank you, my friend. We will get there. I always overcome & defy the odds, it's what I do.. WHO I AM. https://t.co/1eCA9mUNa4 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2019