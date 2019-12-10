Matt Hardy was back on WWE television tonight for only the second time since April. After losing a fairly quick match to Buddy Murphy on RAW on November 25th, Hardy was defeated in another one-sided match by Drew McIntyre on tonight's RAW.

Hardy's WWE contract is reportedly up in late February of 2020. PWInsider recently reported that the biggest point of contention in contract negotiations is how will be used creatively going forward. The two sides are reportedly not that far apart on the final aspects of a new deal.

Following his loss to McIntyre, Hardy took to Twitter and noted that his "countdown to Arcadia has begun."

"Still in my #RAW slump, I'm sorry. MORE ATONEMENT APPARENTLY," Hardy tweeted earlier, followed by another post where he wrote, "I know the slump & losses won't last forever, my countdown to Arcadia has begun. I will show up & do my job. We'll get past this together.

"I've received so much love, support & sympathy tonight from the most vocal audience. Without you, there's no me. THANK YOU ALL."

You can check out the tweets below:

I know the slump & losses won't last forever, my countdown to Arcadia has begun. I will show up & do my job. We'll get past this together.



I've received so much love, support & sympathy tonight from the most vocal audience. Without you, there's no me. THANK YOU ALL. https://t.co/UN3vj33Xmy — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2019

Hardy also "liked" several tweets disapproving of the way he's been used lately, which you can see below:

Matt Hardy's current booking screams, "WE THINK YOU ARE LEAVING IN TWO MONTHS SO WE ARE GOING TO DEMEAN YOU AND MAKE YOU PUT OVER THE TALENT THAT IS STICKING AROUND"@WrestlingInc #RAW



pic.twitter.com/J81ekiAF9e — Nick Hausman (@WIncRebel) December 10, 2019

Matt Hardy deserves better



There a PPV this Sunday named after a gimmick HE MADE FAMOUS!!#Raw — Hitting The Ropes Wrestling Podcast (@HTRWpodcast) December 10, 2019