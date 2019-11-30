On this past Monday's RAW, Matt Hardy made a return to WWE TV, losing in a match to Buddy Murphy. Matt had been out of regular in-ring action after Jeff Hardy went down with a knee injury after WrestleMania 35.

It was previously reported that Hardy's WWE contract was ending in March of 2020, PWInsider is now reporting it'll end in February of 2020 and the biggest point of contention is how Hardy will be used creatively, going forward.

The two sides are said to be not far apart on the financial aspects of the deal, but Hardy wants to make sure he's in the right place and used properly as this could be the final deal of his wrestling career. The report also noted Matt has been very thankful to WWE for bringing both himself and Jeff back to the company since WrestleMania 33.

Over the last few weeks, Hardy has put out his Free the Delete series on his YouTube channel, the latest video is above. You can check out episodes one through three of Free the Delete here. If WWE and Matt can't come to an agreement, he'll likely use this series as a jump off to returning to his "Broken" Matt persona that was a huge success outside of WWE.

