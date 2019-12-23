AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks may have quit Twitter, but they are still active on Instagram.

We've noted how both Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson quit the social media site over the weekend. Their father stated at this link how the brothers needed to get away from the "toxicity of Twitter" for a while. Matt took to Instagram today and said they are done with Twitter for good. Matt talked about why they made the decision to quit the site, which helped build their success over the years.

"First off, I acknowledge how ridiculous it is that I even need to talk about this, but it's clearly a distraction," Matt wrote. "My brother & I decided to leave Twitter permanently a few days ago. We realized it took precious time away from our families who've already sacrificed enough time as it is. Also, we've noticed how it seems to stifle our creativity. Lastly, after taking numerous breaks this past year from Twitter, we found it to be healing to our mental health, so getting off completely was the next step.

"This will not change how we interact with our amazing fans, as we'll continue to put out our best content online. Never be afraid to say hello to us whether it's on social media or in person. Thanks so much for the support. We love you all very much. Happy holidays!"

Matt can be found on Instagram at @mattjackson13 while Nick can be found at @nickjacksonyb.

You can see Matt's full IG post below: