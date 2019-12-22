As noted earlier at this link, AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks apparently quit Twitter earlier this week. Nick Jackson deactivated his account while Matt Jackson deleted all of his tweets, including one tweet where he said it was time to quit the social media platform.

In an update, their father, Matthew Lee Massie, took to Twitter this week and said the brothers are fine, but "just needed a well deserved break from the toxicity" on Twitter.

"Thx for all the love We are getting from everyone wondering about Matt and Nick ! They are fine and just need a well deserved break from the toxicity on here ! They are the most sweetest most genuine guys ever! They don't deserve the hate they get! Love u all," Massie wrote.

Massie noted in another tweet that the family suggested a Twitter break so the brothers could clear their minds.

He wrote, "Thx man ! We suggested a hiatus to clear their minds ! They give 110% of their blood sweat and tears ! To the point of pure exhaustion they've got nothing else to give ! Haters gonna hate and always gonna find something!"

There's no word yet on if Matt and Nick will return to Twitter any time soon, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the related tweets from their father below, including a fan comment he re-tweeted on WWE NXT fans:

