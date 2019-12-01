Last Thursday, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mauro Ranallo was "in rough shape" after Corey Graves tweets during NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Ranallo has been very open about his life long battle with mental illness and has since deleted his Twitter.

"Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary," Graves wrote on Twitter. "I'd imagine they have a lot to offer."

In an update on this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported Ranallo "is doing better", although he wasn't sure if Mauro would be on Wednesday's NXT or not. WWE has kept in touch with the NXT Announcer.

Since his tweets (which are still active), Graves gave an apology to Ranallo on the WWE After The Bell podcast.

"This past Saturday, during the Takeover: WarGames event, I sent out a tweet," Graves began. "It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things, and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody undue stress, especially a co-worker. So, I apologize."

It was reported Graves made the comments to set up a story with Ranallo the following night at Survivor Series to embrace the "brand supremacy" atmosphere. Ranallo did not make Survivor Series and Michael Cole announced during the show the reason being Ranallo had blown out his voice due to his passion while calling TakeOver.

Ranallo was also not at this past Wednesday's NXT tapings and was replaced by Tom Phillips.