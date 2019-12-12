Former WWE star Melina took to Instagram earlier to reflect on her career. She wanted to tell her story to people who thought she just came out of a magazine and decided to wrestle one day.

She posted several early photos on Instagram and a lengthy post. In the post, she explained that on a Wednesday around 1999-2000, she started wrestling at Empire Wrestling Federation. Melina also said that she could end her career today and feel secure. Below you can read her full post:

"Let me start with: WATCH @nwa's PPV #IntoTheFire this Saturday @ 6:05pm!!! The order link is in my bio!!! I have so much to say but I have to run errands and get ready for this weekend. But 1st, feel free to swipe left and if you continue to read this... just in case you're one of the few that assumed I came out of a magazine and into the ring back in the day (which there's nothing wrong with! We have legends that found their wrestling calling like that so don't try to take away anyone's accomplishments because of it), on a Wednesday, around 1999-2000, I started wrestling at @ewfempire. I loved wrestling and I didn't know they had classes! It never occurred to me that it could be a career! For me it was like taking a cardio class at the gym and I was doing it because I had love for it. It wasn't to be on tv. I mean, who am I? I'm just an average girl from SoCal. There's prettier people than me, taller, stronger, faster... there's no way a dream like that could come true for someone like me. That's what I thought. So you have to understand, I wasn't out to make history, to gain approval, to be rich or famous. I loved it and wanted to see how far I could go so I could make my parents proud. Even they thought it was crazy. ?? When I got a contract, I wanted to entertain people the way I was entertained when I watched. My intentions were that simple. But the journey in fulfilling those intentions weren't. LOL. Oh well. It was worth it because we made history. We inspired creativity & strength. It was worth it for the hearts I did touch. Even if it was only a few. I may not be everyone's cup of tea and I may not be a favorite but I know I did my part in telling the stories that needed to be told and when it came to entertaining. I can end my career today knowing that and being secure with it."

Melina is currently wrestling in NWA and will be at the Into The Fire PPV this Saturday. She will be in a tag team match against Sienna and Ashley Vox.

