On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, The Miz announced that Miz & Mrs season two will premiere on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020, right after NXT on the USA Network. This upcoming season will focus on The Miz, Maryse, and their first daughter, Monroe Sky, moving to LA, as well as the arrival of The Miz and Maryse's second daughter, Madison Jade.
