On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes challenged MJF to a match and told MJF to "name his price." Cody offered up the keys to his truck, his expensive watch, his shoes, and even $50,000 in cash. Since turning on his former best friend at AEW Full Gear, MJF announced that he would not be wrestling Cody in the future.

Last week, The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny debuted by attacking Rhodes after his match. The Bunny explained tonight why they went specifically after Rhodes, as seen in the video below.

"We were sick of seeing your face everywhere," Bunny said. "Every billboard, every talk show, it's disgusting. We're in your house to cause you pain and destruction. This is The Butcher, this is The Blade, and I'm The Bunny. And we're here to cut the head off the snake."

MJF also responded to Cody, pretty much ignoring the challenge, but he did reveal that he was the one who hired the group to attack Cody last week.

"Of course I have money, and with that money I was able to buy the assistance of The Bunny, The Butcher, and The Blade," MJF said. "That's right Cody you and your tiny little mark boy fan club weren't aware I was behind that, were ya? Shocking."

During tonight's promo, Cody said The Butcher and The Blade can face him anytime, and they can even pick his partner. MJF also went ahead and took care of that by going with QT Marshall. The two teams will meet on next week's Dynamite.