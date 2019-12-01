Yesterday, MJF teased an "important and serious announcement in regards to my wrestling career." Today he showed off his "List of people I will never wrestle," which included only Cody Rhodes with a check mark next to his name.

This is of course mocking Rhodes' 2016 list of wrestlers he wanted to face/events to wrestle at after parting ways with WWE, which you can see below.

At last month's AEW Full Gear, MJF was Rhodes' corner man in his title match against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. MJF ended up throwing in the towel on Cody, then turned on his former friend with a lowblow kick. As seen in the video above, Cody attempted to get some revenge, but ended up getting taken out by MJF's new associate, Wardlow.

In the photo, MJF also wore his newly won AEW Diamond Ring that was presented to him by DDP after MJF beat Adam Page on this past Wednesday's Dynamite.