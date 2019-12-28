MLW announced MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, 22, has re-signed with the company. Reed first signed with MLW back in July of 2018. Since then, Reed started up Injustice with stablemates Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil.

"Myron has emerged as an extraordinary athlete and important voice in the sport," said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. "We look forward to seeing the champ showcased in MLW as he enters his prime."

Reed will be in action at MLW Zero Hour on January 11 in Dallas, Texas. You can check out the current card here.