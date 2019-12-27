- As noted, this week's WWE NXT Christmas show saw former EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory make his NXT TV debut by answering the Open Challenge from NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, who retained his title. The WWE Performance Center just released this behind-the-scenes footage of Theory and his journey. The video also features WWE Creative Consultant Gabe Sapolsky.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro turns 39 years old today while RAW Superstar Zelina Vega turns 29, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg turns 54, former WWE Tag Team Champion Bill "Demolition Ax" Eadie turns 72, WWE Tough Enough winner Andy Leavine turns 32, and Brawl For All winner Bart Gunn turns 56. Also, today would have been the 49th birthday of former WWE Women's Champion Chyna and the 52nd birthday of former WCW star Jerry "The Wall" Tuite.

- Last night's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw The Street Profits make their MSG debuts for the company. They worked the opening match, which saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders retain over The Profits and The OC, and they later appeared after intermission to give merchandise to a young kid chosen as the social media fan of the night.

Montez Ford took to Twitter to mark the big milestone.

He wrote, "Tonight we performed on the sacred grounds where many historic acts & legends have showcased their talents. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. Tonight we were alive & well, & able to do the same. God is so MERCIFUL. MAMA WE MADE IT. #StreetProfits #WWEMSG"

You can click here for our full report from the MSG show.

