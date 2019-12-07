NBA star Enes Kanter says he is ready to start a WWE career once he stops playing basketball. In September, the Boston Celtics center won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth in a segment that took place during the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The segment ended with Truth regaining the title right back from Kanter.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Kanter also revealed he is good friends with Paul Heyman and has spoken to Vince McMahon and Triple H about a WWE career.

"Yeah for sure," Kanter said. "Full time, I'm ready. I'm actually already talking to some people. I'm really good friends with Paul Heyman and I actually got to meet with Triple H and Vince McMahon.

"They said 'whenever you're ready,' I said, 'alright, let's do it.' I'm gonna finish basketball and then—it'll be in about six or seven more years."