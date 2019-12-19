Over the past few months, Kris Statlander has made a name for herself in All Elite Wrestling.

Appearing on episodes of AEW Dark on YouTube, fans quickly took to her. AEW officially signed her to a deal earlier this month.

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Statlander was very close to signing with WWE. Meltzer went on to say that the figures were there for her to sign, but AEW ended up offering her a better deal and immediate TV time.

Statlander is set to face Riho for the AEW Women's Title on AEW Dynamite on January 1st from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.