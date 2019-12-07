- As noted, female referee Jessika Carr made her official debut as a full-time main roster referee on this week's WWE SmackDown, something she called a big step in the women's revolution of WWE. Above is post-show video of Carr sharing a special moment with her parents after they surprised her with a trip to Fayetteville, NC for her debut.

- This week's WWE 205 Live episode from Fayetteville saw Tony Nese replace The Singh Brothers in a match against enhancement talent Trent Newman. Newman lost the match to Nese and then took a double team from The Singh Brothers after the match. Trent was played by Carolina indie wrestler Tracer X, who previously appeared on WWE 205 Live in August 2018 for a loss to Hideo Itami. Below is video from the match on 205 Live:

- We've noted how WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars filmed material for the 17th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops on Friday at Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp LeJune in Jacksonville, NC.

Below is another round of photos and videos from some of the various activities held on-base for the Troops and the Superstars. Names appearing included Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Kurt Angle, Marine Lacey Evans, Braun Strowman, Dana Brooke, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Byron Saxton, and many others.

You can also see comments from Reigns, Saxton and Natalya below.

Reigns wrote, "Can't say it enough, days like #Troops remind us how lucky we are to live in this country, protected and defended by these heroes! Thank you to everyone @camp_lejeune for this morning."

Saxton added, "Today was a day of sobering pride. I was honored to help entertain the Marines of @MCASNewRiver, the same base where my dad was stationed during the 1960s. #Troops #Semperfi #thankyouforyourservice"

There's still no word yet on when the special will air on TV, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. It was noted on Friday that the following matches were taped for the 2019 TTTT special event:

* Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan in a Boot Camp match

* Andrade and Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens and Humberto Carrillo

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sarah Logan and Natalya

* Appearances by Henry, Strowman, Evans, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and others

Below are the related clips and tweets:

Our Superstars were honored to take part in the 17th annual @WWE Tribute to the #Troops celebration at Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. ???? pic.twitter.com/B6pJQUkp0p — Tribute to Troops (@TributeToTroops) December 7, 2019

Today was a day of sobering pride. I was honored to help entertain the Marines of @MCASNewRiver, the same base where my dad was stationed during the 1960s. #Troops #Semperfi #thankyouforyourservice pic.twitter.com/xrWOqFlG91 — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) December 6, 2019

I'm so blown away by what an amazing afternoon we had doing our 17th annual Tribute To The Troops.

This is my favorite show we do all year because it means so much to give back to our armed forces. There's never ever enough ways we can say THANKYOU!???? @WWE pic.twitter.com/IAcK5LQhMM — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 6, 2019