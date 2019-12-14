Jim Cornette has a history of sticking his foot in the mouth and his latest example of doing that cost him his job in NWA. Cornette said racist comments during an episdoe of NWA Power and after the backlash they received, Cornette resigned from NWA.

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis spoke about Cornette's comments after they were made a few weeks ago. He then followed up tp those comments during a media call ahead of Into the Fire tonight.

"For me personally, anything I chose to say on it was my own decision. That is what it is. I was careful about the words I chose and I stand by them," Aldis said before adding that he's strongly defended him in the past." But, when you make a faux pas like that, it's not up to me to decide what's acceptable and what isn't. It's not up to me to decide who's offended and who's not or who's allowed to be offended and who's not.

"My opinion on the subject was purely of me thinking of the boys. Because if you have a show like that one where Trevor Murdoch reminds everyone that he is a player and Melina debuts, and all everybody is talking about is a controversial line from a controversial commentator who has a controversial podcast, that's a problem to me. And that's all there is to it."

Aldis then talked a bit about his history with Cornette who he called a "resource" and someone he went to for advice.

"It's unfortunate that he made a faux pas and refused to own it. It's not the reason I want the NWA to be trending. Nobody has worked harder than me or David LaGana to make this company what it is and we don't want things to be distracting from that because some guy wants to be controversial… We don't need that distraction," stated Aldis.

"I've wrestled all over the world and taken bumps all over the world to make people give a sh*t by this championship again. So, I'm not gonna let it get distracted by a dumb line that wasn't necessary.

"If you can take one thing away from this, let it be this: I guarantee that after this weekend and after Tuesday and our new season of NWA Powerr, nobody will be talking about this sh*t again."

