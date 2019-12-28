It's estimated that up to 20 percent of the population have some degree of dyslexia symptoms, including a nine-year-old wrestling fan from Montreal named Benjamin. He struggles with reading and writing but also is the embodiment of the quote, "The only disability in life is a bad attitude."

"Having dyslexia also means I can do something amazing," Benjamin said, courtesy of CTV News.

That something amazing was depicted in the video above where Benjamin completed hundreds of Rubik's Cubes. He then placed them on the floor in a color pattern that ended up being a mosaic of John Cena.

Cena has been one of the foremost supporters of people who suffer from learning disabilities as in 2017 he was part of a PSA that coincided with Learning Disabilities, Dyslexia and ADHD Awareness Month which takes place in October.

Benjamin's mother Melanie Russo says her son has the amazing ability to finish single sides of the Rubik's Cube in about one second.

"When he did one side, that's when he figured out he can do it," said Russo, who is an elementary school teacher. She said not all children with dyslexia can perform the same feat or are masters of Rubik's Cubes, but her son's strong spacial intelligence gives him the ability to solve patterns quickly.

The Cena mosaic consists of 750 cubes and was completed over a few weeks. However, the total time it took Benjamin to make it was just five hours which is how long it takes many people to complete one Rubik's Cube.

"Dyslexia is not my disability. Dyslexia is my SUPERPOWER," Benjamin said per CTV News.