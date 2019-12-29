It looks like AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi officially have a stipulation for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 14 match on January 5. As reported yesterday, Tanahashi spoke with Tokyo Sports, believing it was only logical that he got a shot at the title, if he beats Jericho at the Tokyo Dome.

"He's a champion right?" Tanahashi questioned. "All I'm saying is if I beat him and he comes back asking for a rematch, then I think it's reasonable to tell him to put the belt up. If that happened it would break down a door."

Jericho later agreed to Tanahashi's comments, posting a video yesterday that he received AEW President Tony Khan's blessing to add the title rematch stipulation in.

"What you don't know is I speak and read perfect Japanese and I read what you said about the Tokyo Dome," Jericho stated. "You said if you can beat me that you would enter the forbidding portal and request a title shot for the AEW Championship. I thought it's a great idea. So, 'Le Champion' asked the Chairman of the Board, the owner of AEW, Tony Khan, if it was okay to grant your request, and he said 'yes.' So, if you can beat me in the Tokyo Dome, I will give you a championship match for the AEW Title."

NJPW's websites (Japanese and English) and its official social media accounts have now posted Jericho's video, so it looks like all parties have agreed to the stipulation.

