During the broadcast of Taguchi 6.9 Special, Jushin "Thunder" Liger's top 20 matches were announced.

Over 5,000 people voted in the Liger best match poll. The number one match was Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki. The match took place on October 14 at NJPW King Of Pro Wrestling 2019.

Jushin Liger will be have two retirement matches at Wrestle Kingdom 14 (Jan 4 and Jan. 5). The first match is Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke, and Tiger Mask (with El Samurai) vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, and Ryusuke Taguchi (with Kuniaki Kobayashi).

The second match is Liger and Naoki Sano (with Yoshiaki Fujiwara) vs. Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi.

Below are the results from the poll:

20. vs. Ultimo Dragon (January 4, 1993)

19. vs. Naoki Sano (October 9, 1995

18. vs. Naomichi Marufuji (April 4, 2010)

17. vs. Shinjiro Otani (February 9, 1997)

16. vs. CIMA (April 9, 2000)

15. vs. Norio Honaga (April 30, 1991)

14. vs. Ultimo Dragon (January 4, 1997)

13. vs. Naoki Sano (January 31, 1990)

12. with Tiger Mask vs Taichi & TAKA Michinoku (June 16, 2012)

11. vs. Masashi Aoyagi (June 12, 1990)

10. vs. El Samurai (April 30, 1992)

9. vs. KUSHIDA May 3, 2016

8. vs. Taiji Ishimori (March 6, 2019)

7. vs. Super Delfin (June 13, 1994)

6. vs. Hayabusa (April 16, 1994)

5. vs. Great Sasuke (April 16, 1994)

4. vs. Koji Kanemoto (January 4, 2000)

3. vs. Great Muta (October 20, 1996)

2. vs. Shinya Hashimoto (February 24, 1994)

1. vs. Minoru Suzuki (October 14, 2019)