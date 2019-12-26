As noted, NJPW held a photo shoot for their bodybuilding contest, NJPW Concurso during the Road to the Tokyo Dome.

Today, NJPW revealed SHO as the 2019 NJPW Concurso winner.

The idea was proposed by Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was inspired by CMLL and their regular bodybuilding contests.

Below are the top ten best bodies of NJPW:

10. Toa Henare

9. Yota Tsuji

8. Yuya Uemura

7. YOH

6. Ryusuke Taguchi

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi

4. Taiji Ishimori

3. Pieter (winner of the Hiroshi Tanahashi special award!)

2. Kota Ibushi

1. SHO