On the winter season finale of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker and Kris Statlander went one-on-one to determine who would become the number one contender for the AEW Women's Championship against Riho.

Statlander couldn't be caught after she reversed Baker's lockjaw submission into her Big Bang Theory finisher. Statlander took the win and will face Riho on Wednesday, January 1st, in Jacksonville, Florida.







As announced earlier this month, AEW Dynamite and Dark will not be on next week due to Christmas. They will go back to airing their weekly content on New Year's Day.

