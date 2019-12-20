The NWA Hard Times pay-per-view sold out in just three hours today, according to an announcement from the company. The VIP tickets sold out in just three minutes.

The company tweeted, "And just like that.... #NWAHardTimes is sold out! Thank you to our loyal fans who snatched up all the tickets in 3 hours! Limited tickets for 1/25 & 1/26 #NWAPowerrr remain at https://NationalWrestlingAlliance.com"

The NWA's second pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 24 from GPB Studios in Atlanta, GA. No matches have been announced as of this writing.

This quick sell out comes after December's Into The Fire pay-per-view also sold out in three hours.

As noted earlier at this link, AEW's Revolution pay-per-view sold out earlier today in less than one hour.

Hard Times will air on Fite.TV and they are running a sale price until January 10. Fans can pre-order the pay-per-view for just $14.99 until January 10 when the price goes up.

Stay tuned for updates on the Hard Times pay-per-view.

And just like that.... #NWAHardTimes is sold out!



Thank you to our loyal fans who snatched up all the tickets in 3

hours!



Limited tickets for 1/25 & 1/26 #NWAPowerrr remain at https://t.co/ZPTySE5pZ0 pic.twitter.com/D7GM3iITXH — NWA (@nwa) December 20, 2019