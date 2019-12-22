NWA announced on Twitter this afternoon that they will be uploading this week's NWA Powerrr 24 hours earlier.

Episode 11 will be uploaded tomorrow, Monday, December 23 at 6:05 p.m. EST on NWA's YouTube channel.

The second season of NWA Powerrr kicked off last Tuesday with Eli Drake defeating Ken Anderson in the main event.

Below is NWA's announcement: