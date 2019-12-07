Nearly every wrestler in every promotion has a nerd side to them and sometimes they are more apparent than others. Some wrestlers make it part of their gimmick, while others implement it into their wrestling gear or promos.

AEW's Nyla Rose doesn't shy away from her nerd side and she revealed how it helped inspire her wrestling gear when she joined Ring the Belle.

"There's a nerd side. What kind of sparked all of this is the Dark Brotherhood. Some people out there got it. Skyrim the Dark Brotherhood is kind of like a no brainer," said Rose.

As the only transgendered person signed to a major wrestling promotion, Rose has had to deal with several internet trolls. Rose shared her thoughts on them and how they can help her for Christmas.

"I feel like a lot of people are kind of projecting their own unhappiness on to me, and using me as an outlet. A punching bag, if you will. It sucks, and please stop doing it," said Rose. "I celebrate Christmas - you can give me that for Christmas, just effing stop. But I get it - some people are a little bit confused because for some reason a lot of male fans, when they watch wrestling, they judge how good it is by how funny their pants feel. So when I come on the TV and their pants feel tingly, they get a little confused. I get that. But it's ok. It doesn't change anything about you that doesn't want to change. You don't have to have some internal conflict struggle. But if you want to talk about it we can. Just please stop calling me names."

Rose then discussed if being openly transgender has affected her wrestling character.

"I'm not Joey Ryan. I don't win matches with my groin. So it's not a point of discussion, it shouldn't be. It shouldn't matter. But there's nothing wrong with the other side of things. If that's how you choose to express yourself, there are so many different flavors out there. You don't have to tear someone down to build yourself up just because something isn't your flavor," stated Rose.

Rose is currently serving a storyline suspension from AEW, which will run through the final two episodes of the year. AEW Dynamite will not air on Christmas, however it will return on January 1st, which would be the first date where Rose would be able to appear.