As noted on Friday night, WWE NXT and 205 Live Superstar Oney Lorcan took to Twitter and announced that he has signed a new multi-year contract.

"I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS," Lorcan tweeted.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lorcan had not actually put ink to paper when he made the announcement on Friday, but he had agreed on new contract terms with WWE and was expected to re-sign.

Lorcan had been unhappy and wanted to leave the company, but he likely received a better offer for a new deal and what he had left. WWE has been looking at signing talents to new five-year deals, but there's no confirmation on the length of Lorcan's new deal yet. Dave Meltzer noted on Observer Radio that Lorcan was unable to get out of his deal. Lorcan originally kept his release request private, but word got out and then his response to Triple H interview comments all but confirmed the reports.

It's interesting to now note that Lorcan has deleted those comments he made in response to Triple H. He's also changed his Twitter handle back to his WWE name, after previously changing it to the name he used on the indies, Biff Busick.

The comments Triple H made were during a media call with the company.

Triple H stressed that Twitter is not the place to air your grievances and ask for your release from the company, and neither is going to the media, adding that the office is the first port of call. He stressed that the business is "professional wrestling and the keyword there is professional".

He also went on to say that WWE is trying to ensure the business and the people in it act more professionally moving forward.

"I don't understand people airing issues," Triple H said. "If you have one talk to us. If you put that out there in the media that's not a way to go about business. If I had a complaint with a talent I don't go on Twitter and complain to them, I speak to them. I've never understood that process if it's legit. There's a silliness to it, a maturity issue of it's not how you handle business. Anybody that is out there that is serious about it [gaining their release] that's talking on the internet, using their phones, you handle your business like a professional. We're in professional wrestling and the keyword there is professional. That's what we are trying to change about the business and make people more - professional."

Triple H also explained that sometimes the news on the internet isn't legit, and that the media has a way of publishing things without merit at times.

"There are a lot of people out there that are just getting clicks," he added. "Throwing a headline on something and trying to break the internet. I see guys do it all the time. It is what it is. There are a lot of talent where there's a moment in time, things happen and people get frustrated and they say some stuff that they regret."

Lorcan wrote in the now-deleted tweet, "THE MATURE PROFESSIONAL THING TO SAY WOULD BE NO COMMENT AND HAVE A PRIVATE CONVERSATION PROMOTER TO INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR INSTEAD OF BURYING TALENT PUBLICLY TO THE MEDIA THATS HOW I DO BUSINESS ITS ALL ABOUT THE GAME AND HOW YOU PLAY IT"

There's no word yet on when Lorcan will be back on WWE TV, but he was still active on both shows in late October.

Below is Lorcan's full tweet from Friday:

I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS — BIFF BUSICK (@_StarDESTROYER) December 7, 2019

Darren Wood contributed to this article.