During the media conference call for NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Triple H addressed recent controversies regarding Twitter, most specifically recent posts by WWE Superstars airing their grievances on the social media platform.

Over the past few months WWE Superstar's Mike Kanellis, Luke Harper and most recently, Sin Cara have all taken to the social media platform to announce their request for releases from the company.

Triple H was quick to stress that Twitter is not the place for that and neither is going to the media, adding that the office is the first port of call. He stressed that the business is "professional wrestling and the keyword there is professional".

He also went on to say that WWE is trying to ensure the business and the people in it act more professionally moving forward.

"I don't understand people airing issues," Triple H said. "If you have one talk to us. If you put that out there in the media that's not a way to go about business. If I had a complaint with a talent I don't go on Twitter and complain to them, I speak to them. I've never understood that process if it's legit.

"There's a silliness to it, a maturity issue of it's not how you handle business. Anybody that is out there that is serious about it [gaining their release] that's talking on the internet, using their phones, you handle your business like a professional.

"We're in professional wrestling and the keyword there is professional. That's what we are trying to change about the business and make people more - professional."

Triple H then went onto explain that sometimes the news on the internet isn't legit and that the media has a way of publishing things without merit at times.

"There are a lot of people out there that are just getting clicks," Triple H added. "Throwing a headline on something and trying to break the internet. I see guys do it all the time. It is what it is. There are a lot of talent where there's a moment in time, things happen and people get frustrated and they say some stuff that they regret."

During the call, Triple H was also asked about if WWE has a long term plan with any of the UK talent doing things on RAW and Smackdown. He was quick to stress that things like this must be handled on a case-by-case basis.

"It's a little of both," Triple H explained. "It's where do we need them, where can they benefit the most and a case of do they need to be in a different location to grow. Sometimes we need to be a bit more hands-on and can get deeper into the learning experience with them here [Performance Center] and we can finish putting that polish on them.

"It's a work in progress of where they sit, where they are and you can see it with Pete Dunne - he was kind of the foundation of the UK brand, with many others. Then we used the opportunity with him there to cement the brand and then bring him here to Orlando to finish off. He was coming and going from here a lot anyways for us to work with him at a greater level but now he's based here full time in the US, working out of Orlando. He's training with us here and the goal long term is the sky is the limit for him."

It's obvious Triple H is an admirer for Dunne, seeing great potential in the 26-year-old. He also pointed out another UK talent which he sees a bright future for.

"Rhea Ripley is another one," Triple H said. "She is in the Adam Cole vain, just the consummate pro, as is Pete - a sponge for the business, learning curve is incredible and you want them to learn so that when they get to a certain level they can take the next step, continue to grow and not stagnate.

"The call was made to bring her here [Orlando], then she could do a little of both for a while and then move her in line here. We will do this and evaluate talent one by one to where they should be and what's the next level not only for the brand of NXT in the UK, the brand of NXT here but also for them. What's the best learning curve for them.

"There's a certain point in time where you reach a place where you are that the best thing for you is to go someplace else and continue a learning curve from a different place."

