On the latest episode of Main Event Radio, PCO joined Ryan Rider to discuss the current state of Ring of Honor, and wanting the company to be more competitive with WWE and AEW.

2019 has been a transitional year for Ring of Honor as some of its biggest acts (Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, etc) headed off, causing attendance for its shows to drop compared to the year prior. Also, stories like Bully Ray having to confront a fan at a show in June, and the current issues between ROH and Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein, PCO was asked about what the morale of the company is like at the moment.

"We got a great team spirit in Ring of Honor," PCO said. "Overall, you don't see jealousy much. We don't always travel everyone together, but when we all get together we all get along. The atmosphere in the locker room right now is excellent and we are all there to steal the show and do the best that we can do. We had a big meeting in Baltimore two weeks ago with the office talking about the future. The big Sinclair Broadcasting office, it's like Titan Tower. They own 217 TV stations across the US. The current state of Ring of Honor is very good.

"The President of Sinclair is so happy with the product that he has because they could put the program on every syndicate stations and also sell it all across the world to Canada, United Kingdom, and South Africa. Even if the attendance went down a little bit, the company is still doing very well and is healthy. They have a lot of people subscribing on HonorClub, so they are making money on that, and they are making money on the merchandise.

"Marty Scurll spoke up and said one time he had five stitches in his mouth and it cost $5,000 since he's from the UK. The company paid for everything. They had me go to the hospital one when I landed on the cement floor and split my head open. They had me go through a CAT Scan to make sure my head was okay and it didn't cost me a thing. The office takes care of the boys, they take care of me, they pay for the bills. They are a first class organization. As far as treating their talent professionally and humanly, only WWE can compare.

"Even WWE never treated me as good as ROH has treated me. We all stay in first-class hotels, they ask you which airline you prefer to fly with. They are so professional, it's unbelievable. [ROH COO] Joe Koff comes up to you and shakes your hand and asks you how everything is going. They have a lot of heart, and I could only see this company growing and getting better. We have been hurt by losing a lot of talents in a short span of time. We are rebuilding and some new things are coming up for 2020."

In regards to WWE and AEW, PCO was asked about ROH being more competitive with the two companies, and he's all for it.

"As wrestlers, you want to compete with the big guys," PCO responded. "We are launching a plan to be more competitive with All Elite Wrestling and WWE. We want to make our show better and be part of the picture with the big guys."

ROH Final Battle takes place this Friday in Baltimore, Maryland where PCO will be wrestling ROH World Champion Rush. Be sure to join us for complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET.

You can listen to the full interview by clicking here.