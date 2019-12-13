PCO won the ROH World Championship against Rush at tonight's ROH Final Battle in a "Friday the 13th Massacre" No DQ Match. PCO hit a moonsault off the top rope through a table to get the pinfall victory over Rush. This is PCO's first time winning the title. Rush won it in September.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
????@rushtoroblanco just wants to know if PCO really isn't human. #ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/sT8y2NUXNn— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
?????? #ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/yDex1dpXoO— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
Main event time! @PCOisNotHuman vs @rushtoroblanco #FinalBattle— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 14, 2019
HES NOT HUMANNN! pic.twitter.com/4q9pFygU61
Uh... knock knock...??#FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/wLPL0L9rHO— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 14, 2019
Moonsault through a table!! @PCOisNotHuman #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/5fk66WA2pL— AlanJG (@AllanJG9) December 14, 2019
AND NEW RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION @PCOisNotHuman!!!! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/Fvwj4ZbFCX— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 14, 2019