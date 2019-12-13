PCO won the ROH World Championship against Rush at tonight's ROH Final Battle in a "Friday the 13th Massacre" No DQ Match. PCO hit a moonsault off the top rope through a table to get the pinfall victory over Rush. This is PCO's first time winning the title. Rush won it in September.

