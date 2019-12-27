- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Allie and Danika Della Rouge, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Wrestling website, SoCal Uncensored, reported that AEW placed a hold for the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California in May. That doesn't make it official as a future venue, but it's a place the company is looking at. The venue can hold over 10,000. As noted, Matt Jackson hinted at a future AEW event in Southern California in spring 2020.

- NJPW put out an article and a video featuring Will Ospreay on how fans can make their way around the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 and 5. You can check out the full cards for night one and two here.