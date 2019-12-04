After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega defeated Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford). Also, Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt defeated John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

As noted, before tonight's show a triple threat match took place with AEW World Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky beating Peter Avalon and Jimmy Havoc.

These three matches are scheduled to air on next Tuesday's AEW Dark. Britt Baker, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy are the guest commentators.

Check out tonight's results here.





