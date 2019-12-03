- As noted, last night's WWE RAW from Nashville saw NASCAR star Kyle Busch capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth, with help from another NASCAR star who served as referee, Michael Waltrip. WWE posted this video of Truth regaining the title during Busch's championship photo shoot. Truth is now into his 24th reign with the 24/7 Title.

- WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champion Wolfgang turns 33 years old today while ECW Original Super Crazy turns 45.

- Former WWE, ECW and WCW star Lance Storm officially started with WWE as a Producer at Monday's RAW in Nashville, TN. As noted, Storm officially closed his Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada last week and accepted a job from WWE. He took to Twitter to comment on the new gig.

"Saw a lot of familiar faces tonight. Thank you all for welcoming me back. Felt good to be back home," Storm wrote.

