As noted before at this link in our post about The Young Bucks quitting Twitter, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Trish Stratus responded to a viral GIF of a bad botch from this week's AEW Dynamite segment with The Dark Order and The Elite.

Randy Orton and Tama Tonga also commented on the embarrassing moment.

Tonga took the chance to taunt Enzo Amore, who he has been feuding with on Twitter. He wrote, "Is that @Enzo in the mask?? That's gotta be him...fire @real1 right now @AEWrestling"

The NJPW star added in another tweet, "He out there air bending and s--t"

Orton responded to Tonga's tweet and offered some advice for the younger talent in the AEW segment.

Orton wrote, "He apparently is a seasoned vet and is used to live tv and just assumed that the camera to his left was the one with that red dot thingy on it for those horrendous f--king punches #workonyourpunchkid"

"Or quit the buisness cuz you're the drizzling s--ts," Orton continued in another tweet. He added, "....or you can come to the top company and I'll teach you one of the most important aspects of our biz. Throwing a f--king [punch emoji]"

You can see the related tweets below, along with the previous comments from Henry and Stratus:

