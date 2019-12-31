- Last night's WWE RAW saw Erick Rowan squash another enhancement talent, billed as Kip Stevens. This was indie wrestler Francis Kip Stevens, who uses the nicknames "Evil Kip" and "One Tough Nerd" on the indies. Stevens wrestles for Blitzkrieg Pro and the Create A Pro fed from Curt Hawkins and WWE Producer Pat Buck, among other promotions. You can find Stevens on Twitter at @franciskipstvns. Above is video from last night's RAW.

- Michael Cole and Renee Young will reunite for the first episode of WWE's "After The Bell" podcast of 2020. Featuring host Corey Graves, the new episode will drop on Thursday morning to kick off 2020. Below is WWE's announcement on the show:

Michael Cole and Renee Young to guest-star on first After the Bell of 2020 Corey Graves is getting the band back together on the first WWE After the Bell of 2020. Joining The Savior of Misbehavior on this week's episode will be his former Raw commentary teammates, Renee Young and Michael Cole (who still joins Graves at the booth for Friday Night SmackDown). Tune in on Thursday to see what kind of trouble the old deskmates get into ... and what fun secrets and stories come up.

- As noted before at this link, Randy Orton was not injured at Sunday's WWE live event as this was just an angle for the ruse on last night's RAW, which saw Orton drop his crutches and drop AJ Styles with the RKO. Orton took to Twitter and taunted Styles over what happened.

He wrote, "The Greatest Trick the Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing the World He Didn't Exist. Kiss my ass AJ [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]"

Orton added in another tweet today, "told you I was impatient ... had to drop one more RKO before the end of the decade. #HappyNewYear @AJStylesOrg!"

You can see both tweets below:

The Greatest Trick the Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing the World He Didn't Exist



Kiss my ass AJ ?? — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 31, 2019