- Above is the latest video from Ronda Rousey's personal YouTube channel, titled, "Ronda Rousey's Impregnation Vacation Yosemite Adventure." The video features Rousey, husband Travis Browne, and sister Julia visiting Yosemite National Park.

The YouTube description for the video reads like this: "Travis, Ronda, and Julia visite Yosemite and a pilgrimage to the Oregon lake where her father used to fish. Trav and Ronda also try to get Julia to poop her pants due to Julia's "self-diagnosed sprint-induced Irritable Bowel Syndrome." It's a fun time. And touching."

As noted earlier this week at this link, Rousey recently spoke with E! Online to give an update on getting pregnant with Browne now that her WWE hiatus and family planning has been covered on Total Divas ahead of next Tuesday's season nine finale.

- WWE stock was up 1.53% today, closing at $63.21 per share. Today's high was $63.65 and the low was $62.36.

- FOX has announced that rapper Offset will be featured in the "Promo School" segment on Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. As noted, analyst CM Punk will be back for next weeks episode.

Offset is good friends with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and recently appeared on WWE TV with The Nature Boy and Charlotte Flair.

