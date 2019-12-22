Rey Mysterio first graced the WrestleMania stage way back in 2003 at WrestleMania XIX. His most recent appearance came in a loss to Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 and in between Mysterio has battled with some of WWE's all-time greats at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Mysterio was asked who his dream WrestleMania opponent would be when he was interviewed by Sportskeeda.

"The roster is filled with top talent but I really think that the match we had leading into me becoming United States Champion against AJ Styles," said Mysterio. "I would love to do that on a big stage: AJ vs Rey Mysterio."

Mysterio has been around for 30 years and has seen many unique gimmicks in pro wrestling. He shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt and his The Fiend character.

"I think he's a genius! He's a genius. It's in his roots, his blood. He's third generation, along with his brother, but he's making a legacy of his own," said Mysterio. "He's very motivated and knows where he's going and what he's doing with his character."

During Mysterio's initial run with WWE, he was involved in a feud with CM Punk that resulted in Punk's head being shaved. Punk is in a different role than a wrestler now with his work for FOX, and Mysterio discussed the possibility of him returning to the ring.

"I think definitely we would all love to see CM Punk back eventually. Whether he comes back or not is up to him - but I enjoy having him around, even if it's just with his FOX role. But we all enjoy seeing CM Punk in the ring. I doubt anybody out there would say, 'Nah, I don't really want to see him back.' He has a great personality, great character and he's great in the ring," stated Mysterio.