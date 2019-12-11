Ric Flair knows a thing or two about WWE's Hall of Fame as he was the first two-time inductee as an individual and as part of the Four Horsemen. His good friend Batista has been selected as a 2020 inductee and Flair talked about that when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast today.

"I texted him and I think it's great. Now we just have to get Hunter going and get Randy [Orton] who's making too much money to get out of it so I can get my third [induction as a part of Evolution].

"I think it's great that Hulk, Hall and Nash – I texted all of them – I think Sean Waltman is going in too [as a part of the nWo]. As much as I didn't like it at the time, they had a major part in the business."

Flair stated that there have been people in recent years that went in and didn't deserve it, but he didn't name names. However, this year is set with only good inductions.

"Certainly Dave made an impact, not only with us but as a singles and is a huge star in Hollywood. Kevin and Scott came along and revolutionized that thing. The guy who really kicked it off for them was when they got Sting. Everything ties together," said Flair. "I'm happy for all of these guys that were during my career that I had the pleasure to work with. Even though I struggled with some of the stuff, it wasn't with those guys. My problems were with Bischoff so I can't put heat on them."

He added that when he does a convention these days, the first thing he looks for is to see if Nash will be there so he has a person to go out with.

Flair was then asked about AEW and how they are allowing talent to cut longer and more personal promos.

"That's a very positive part of their promotion. I think Jericho's done a hell of a job. The piece they did for Cody getting ready for the championship match I thought was great. It was very true and heartfelt," said Flair.

"It's like when Roman came out and told the world that he had leukemia. I was just there the week before and I never heard anything about it. I was like, 'Holy Christ. How do I not know this?'"

Flair revealed that Reigns' diagnosis was determined the Tuesday before at SmackDown.

"The bloodwork had come back on Roman. It was that fast and they had a couple of days [to set up his Raw announcement]. But look at him now. Up and running and an incredible gift of the look. He's got everything you need in wrestling," said Flair.

"With your health, I take all of that stuff really seriously because I've dealt with it enough. Not cancer, but I've been in a position where nothing was guaranteed. I tell him all the time – because he does commercials for charities – with him doing them they become sentimental. It's really good and coming from him, it's very special."

Flair's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Flair discusses the status of his trademark issues with WWE, pro wrestlers controlling their brand, how he's holding up physically, Tully Blanchard's work in AEW with Shawn Spears, feuding with Hulk Hogan going into WWE Crown Jewel, Batista going into the WWE Hall of Fame, Roman Reigns' leukemia promo, Corey Graves' criticisms of Charlotte's WWE booking, comparisons between Andrade and Eddie Guerrero and more.

