As noted before, Tuesday's new episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET will feature Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announcing the winners of the 2019 WWE Year-End Awards. Actor Paul Walter Hauser will appear for the "Promo School" segment.

It was announced today that WWE celebrity friend Maria Menounos will also be appearing on the show. There's no word yet on why Maria is appearing, but we recently noted at this link how she was training in the ring with Sonya Deville and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account also announced the following categories for the awards, and invited fans to cast their votes:

* WWE Superstar of the Year

* WWE Tag-Team of the Year

* WWE Match of the Year

* WWE Moment of the Year

* WWE Event of the Year

* WWE Breakthrough Superstar

On a related note, it looks like Ricochet may have been one of the Superstars nominated for the Breakout Superstar award, and he wasn't thrilled about it. Ricochet tweeted a screenshot from an official WWE account today, which looks like it was naming him as a potential Breakout Superstar of the Year.

He responded to the screenshot on Twitter and wrote, "It's funny how in my 16th & 17th year of professional wrestling/sports entrainment I'm still 'breaking out'. Thank you to all my fans and the haters, without you I wouldn't be here. It's been a wild, crazy, hella fun journey so far. Let's see what the future [email protected] @WWE"

Ricochet was named the Breakout Star of the Year in the 2018 WWE NXT Year-End Awards last year, while he was the NXT North American Champion. WWE's resident Superhero made his official main roster debut in February of this year.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE Year-End Awards, and the NXT Year-End Awards, which will be revealed on the January 1 USA Network episode.

You can see the related WWE On FOX tweets below, along with Ricochet's tweet:

It's funny how in my 16th & 17th year of professional wrestling/sports entrainment I'm still "breaking out".



Thank you to all my fans and the haters, without you I wouldn't be here. It's been a wild, crazy, hella fun journey so far. Let's see what the future holds!?@WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/qUnO3PXAwc — WWE's resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) December 23, 2019

If you see this Tweet you're obligated to reply with your...@WWE Superstar of the Year:

WWE Tag-Team of the Year:

WWE Match of the Year:

WWE Moment of the Year:

WWE Event of the Year:

WWE Breakthrough Superstar: — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 23, 2019