- One of the main topics coming out of last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view was the full Firefly Fun House theme song that played for the entrance of WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, who defeated The Miz in singles action. Wyatt also appeared in a special Firefly opening video to hype the pay-per-view, which featured "Do You Feel Me?" by Kevin Rudolf. You can see video of both above and below. For those who missed it, you can click here to see what happened after the match with Daniel Bryan's return.

- The WWE Network has added 14 more episodes of the WWE Confidential series to the WWE Network. This comes after 30 episodes were released earlier this year. Below is the full announcement on the additions:

New WWE Confidential episodes added to WWE Network Get ready to pull back the curtain on the early 2000s sports-entertainment world with the release of 14 episodes of WWE Confidential on WWE Network. Though short-lived, WWE Confidential is fondly remembered for its groundbreaking subject matter and inside reporting on what was happening in WWE during the tail end of The Attitude Era. The magazine-style show made its WWE Network debut earlier this year when more than 30 episodes were added to the on-demand section. The new batch of episodes features a wide array of Superstar interviews and profiles, covering everyone from John Cena and Brock Lesnar in their rookie years to WWE Hall of Famers "Classy" Freddie Blassie and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Check out the new additions now in the on-demand section of the award-winning WWE Network.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and commented on last night's TLC Match with King Baron Corbin at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

"Couldn't let Corbin get away after our match last night at #WWETLC but I'm DEFINITELY feeling it all this morning...," Reigns wrote.

The match saw interference from The Revival and Dolph Ziggler, which allowed Corbin to get the win. Corbin and Reigns would later brawl through the backstage area over several segments and matches. The fight saw several Superstars get involved, including The Street Profits and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, and actually closed the show. The main event saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retain over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a TLC match, but the pay-per-view went off the air with the end of the Corbin - Reigns brawl.

