As reported on Wednesday, via Squared Circle Sirens, WWE is holding another round of tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. The tryouts were to begin today.

We noted at this link that the daughter of actor Steven Seagal, Arissa LeBrock, is one of the names participating in the tryouts. According to Squared Circle Sirens, the following names have also been confirmed for the tryouts:

* Jessica Roden. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama, from California. She works in marketing and also does modeling. She has been training for pro wrestling since May, working at the SoCal Pro Wrestling school

* Aja Perera. The 25 year old from Atlanta made her pro wrestling debut in 2013. She is the current GirlFight Champion and the current SHINE Tag Team Champion with Big Swole. She has also held the SHINE Nova Title in the past, and worked for promotions such as SHIMMER, Queens of Combat, and others, including some international promotions

* Jennifer Cantu. The 23 year old from Mexico is a weightlifter, who won gold at the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup in China. That win put her in contention for the next Olympics, according to SCS

* Lainey Nations. The MMA fighter from Russia is nicknamed The Russian Assassin, and is ranked 182 out of 1,180 active female MMA fighters in the United States. She currently has a record of 4 wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws. She won her last fight via unanimous decision on October 5, over Katelyn Radtka

Above is video of Nations, and below are a few clips of the other three talents. Stay tuned for more updates from this week's WWE PC tryouts.

