- Above is the latest video from the KanaChanTV personal YouTube channel of WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka. This video features Asuka visiting Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture for food, glass blowing a custom piece for her channel, and more.

- WWE stock was down 1.14% today, closing at $64.18 per share. Today's high was $65.14 and the low was $64.03.

- Sami Zayn took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on the major heat he received at Sunday's WWE live event from his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

"I have to admit, it feels great coming home to Montreal and getting a hero's welcome, but there's a real feeling of accomplishment to getting booed out of the building in your own hometown. Thank you #WWEMontreal #WWELaval 'twas a good one," Sami tweeted.

Sunday's live event saw Sami team with Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a six-man loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and Braun Strowman.

