On this week's WWE Backstage, Ryan Satin reported that Samoa Joe will stay on the RAW commentary team with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler until he's cleared for in-ring action.

Joe has been out with a broken thumb, but has been working on commentary for RAW, most recently on this past Monday's show. Joe has also done a few WWE Backstage appearances.

Last month, Dio Maddin was attacked by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and had yet to return to WWE TV. It was reported he has "aspirations" of becoming a WWE Superstar and is heading back to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.