Scorpio Sky has been in the business for 17 years, but there is always more to learn. That's where AEW's coaches come in as they help guide younger wrestlers and veterans like Sky.

One half of the AEW Tag Team Champions talked about working with the coaches when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"Honestly, they're all great. Lately I've had Dean Malenko over the last 3-5 weeks and I've really enjoyed working with him because I was a huge fan of him in WCW and WWE. He's always had a unique mind and is able to come up with compelling stories.

"I sat next to him on two flights recently and was able to pick his brain a bit and talk to him. So, he's definitely one I really enjoy getting to work with."

He also put over Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, Tully Blanchard and Dustin Rhodes for helping out. Sky also noted that Arn Anderson was backstage recently just visiting.

"There's so many experienced guys there and I'm in my 17th year but I feel like a kid again," admitted Sky. "I feel like I'm in my first year and am picking up so many new things that a lot of guys in my generation don't have because the business has changed. So, I think there's a way that old school and new school can blend together."

With AEW being the clear No. 2 wrestling company behind WWE, many are comparing it to WCW as they were in the same position in the 1990s. Sky talked about those comparisions between AEW and WCW.

"I can see the comparisons, in a way, as you can always make comparisons. I can make comparisons between WWE and WCW to be honest. The fact we're on TNT and have faces like Tony Schiavone then it's an easy comparison. Then being a big brand company and starting from scratch because WCW came from the NWA," stated Sky. "There's never been a wrestling company that started from scratch at this level. This is a historic time in wrestling and there will be books and docs in the next 5, 10, 15 years from now. Hopefully we're still going by then and I can be a big part of it."

AEW recently announced that they are bringing back Bash at the Beach in January 2020. The former WCW PPV will instead be shown on AEW Dynamite and Sky talked about its return.

"The Bash at the Beach was one of if not my favorite PPVs back in the WCW days. I know Starrcade was their big show but Bash at the Beach was always a stacked show as they had Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman. They would bring out the big guns and that's when Hogan changed over to the NWO," recalled Sky. "Now here we are 25 years later and it's returning under the AEW banner and I think it's gonna be a lot of fun. I'm interested to see what the stage and the broadcast are gonna look like. Are we gonna have palm trees or be poolside? I'm really excited to see it."

AEW higher ups have promised not to get boggled down with ratings for Dynamite and Sky was asked if he gets caught up in the viewership numbers.

"It's a romantic type of thing – the Wednesday Night Wars flashing back to the Monday Night Wars – but its so different now. It's not guys competing for life and death and trying to put the other company out of business as it was back then," Sky said before adding that he does check the ratings but he doesn't get upset if they lose as he wants his friends in WWE to succeed too.

"I think the most places to work, the better. If you look at our company, a lot of guys, including myself, have been on the outside of a big company because there was a lack of work and because there were opportunities that were just not there. Now there's two big companies and a few smaller companies and there's places to go. Now we're able to see more talent and it's great for the fans. The boys are getting taken care of better and this is exactly what the wrestling business needs."

Scorpio's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Scorpio discusses his reflections on AEW's first year, working with Tony Khan, what AEW coaches he works with, SCU as AEW's Tag Team Champions, The Dark Order, wrestling Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship and more.

