Yesterday on Friday Night SmackDown, The Revival was in a Miracle on 34th Street Match against Heavy Machinery. The Revival ended up losing the match.

Scott Dawson posted a photo from last night's match and wrote, "If someone tries to suplex you on a ramp, or slam you on a pile of legos, or throw you into a Christmas tree...just run away."

The photo got the attention of Randy Orton, who commented, "Legos>thumb tacks. The things #topguys do to get #over @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE."

Dawson then admitted that The Revival is struggling without Orton. He tweeted, "We're strugglin' without ya."

Randy Orton was aligned with The Revival for a brief time.

