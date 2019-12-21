Yesterday on Friday Night SmackDown, The Revival was in a Miracle on 34th Street Match against Heavy Machinery. The Revival ended up losing the match.
Scott Dawson posted a photo from last night's match and wrote, "If someone tries to suplex you on a ramp, or slam you on a pile of legos, or throw you into a Christmas tree...just run away."
The photo got the attention of Randy Orton, who commented, "Legos>thumb tacks. The things #topguys do to get #over @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE."
Dawson then admitted that The Revival is struggling without Orton. He tweeted, "We're strugglin' without ya."
Randy Orton was aligned with The Revival for a brief time.
Below you can read their exchange:
If someone tries to suplex you on a ramp, or slam you on a pile of legos, or throw you into a Christmas tree...just run away. #MerryChristmas#ForTheLoveOfTheGame#FTR pic.twitter.com/rwHVwj5IDm— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 21, 2019
Legos>thumb tacks. The things #topguys do to get #over @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE https://t.co/wILPnSfshd— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 22, 2019
We're strugglin' without ya ??#Help#FTRKO https://t.co/3OdDkZExVZ— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 22, 2019