Like most Superstars, Seth Rollins grew up a wrestling fan and started training as a teenager. He turned pro in 2005 and hasn't looked back since as a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Rollins talked about what got him into wrestling as a kid when he stopped by 103.5 KISS FM.

"I just loved it from the get-go. They are live-action superheroes. When I was growing up, I was four years old when Hulkamania was running wild. Him, The Ultimate Warrior, Macho Man Randy Savage, Mr. Perfect, Rick "The Model" Martel, Jake "The Snake" Roberts – the characters just sucked me in," recalled Rollins.

"With the pageantry of the whole thing, I was hooked from day one. It was like live-action comic books. It was Spiderman in a book and you could go to a show and pat him on the back as he walked by."

As a fan of wrestling since birth, Rollins has seen all of the greats of recent times. He was asked who he would put on his Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling.

"My Mt. Rushmore is probably Hogan, Rock, Flair and maybe Austin…Shawn Michaels is my favorite wrestler of all-time and I'd love to put him on that Mt. Rushmore and Triple H has contributed so much to the longevity of the business. But from a money-drawing perspective, those are still my top four," stated Rollins.

